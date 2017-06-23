WATCH: Vintage coach completes 1,000 mile trip home

After years of planning a vintage coach which holds dear memories for many people in the isles has returned home.

The classic Bedford bus arrived off the ferry this morning having complete a journey of over 1,000 miles from Norwich.

Since leaving Shetland in 1979, after nearly 30 years of service, the bus has been passed among collectors on the mainland. Six years ago Suffolk resident Nick Taylor purchased the classic vehicle for £27,000.

But now, thanks to the efforts of the Shetland Commercial Vehicle Preservation Society, the bus has been returned to Shetland where she will be looked after by the group.

The journey from Norwich to Shetland took several days, with the coach capable of just 40 miles per hour.

Chairman of the preservation society Mark Robinson joked that they had only managed to overtake a group of cyclists and a forklift during the trip.

Joining Mr Robinson on the trip to Shetland was Mr Taylor, who said that he was sad to let the bus go. But he knew Shetland was “where she belonged”, he said, and he had been assured he could visit to drive her any time.

This weekend the coach will be the centrepiece attraction of the inaugural Shetland Commercial Vehicle Show, taking place in Cunningsburgh.