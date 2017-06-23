23rd June 2017

WATCH: Representing Shetland “means the world” to Niesciur

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, Sport, Videos

The rattle of table tennis balls came echoing down the school corridor as Shetland’s international band of players practiced their top spin at Sandwick Junior High School.

Coach and former medal winner Chris Graham now splits his time between the isles and Thailand, and was keeping a keen eye on “Robbie” the robotic feeder spitting out serves at speed for the games hopefuls.

Training sessions have been held three times a week, as well as travelling south to sharpen up in Aberdeen and Drumchapel.

Graham visited Gotland with Team Shetland back in 1999, and looking ahead said there were a lot of games to be played.

“One of the things is that you’ve maybe never played these players before.

“You only get a short period of time to assess them,” he said. “You’re on the table and you’re trying to figure out tactics against that player.”

For Dawid Niesciur it is a dream come true to be representing Shetland.

His love of table tennis began in Poland and this will be his first island games.

“It’s been a rollercoaster,” he laughed.

“I used to play when I was a kid, over 15, 17 years ago. It’s been a long journey and playing for Shetland just means the world to me.

“I’ve been looking forward to it for months and we’ve been preparing hard for quite some time, so it’s definitely something we’re all looking forward to.”

Sauna-like heat and points on a knife edge summed up Jersey in 2015.

And Niesciur is well aware of how quickly games can change.

“There’s only so much you can do about your opponent. It’s more important about what you can do yourself,” he said.

“With serves and returns, this is something you can practise and master so that’s something we’ve been trying to do and accomplish, and then after that it’s just a fluid situation; it can change all the time.”

Group and team events will be battled out over the course of the week, and Niesciur said the games gives a chance for players to grab vital experience.

“We’ve got some experienced players and we’ve got some young players. For Louis Duncan [15], it’s going to be a huge learning curve for him, to gain some new skills and to see a new environment and against new opponents so he can benefit for the future…

“I think it’s going to be great and a successful event…

“Chris is a great coach and its definitely a great asset to have him in our team.”

Island games veteran Joan Smith and newcomer Kay Adamson make up the women’s part of the team, and there are strong hopes for when they join forces in the doubles.

Adamson said: “I’m actually from Yorkshire and I went to a high school down there and that’s where I picked up the sport.

“I played for my county, loved it and then it just dwindled and I stopped playing.

“I came up to Shetland and maybe played a little bit with my husband and some of his family but it was actually Joan Smith, the PE teacher at the school I work with, she was playing against the kids and asked me to help – and realised I could play a bit.”

“It’s a bit like riding a bike,” she smiled. “When you’ve played, you pick it up again.”

Tags:
Natwest Island Games
Shetland
Table Tennis

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Natwest Island Games, Shetland and Table Tennis

WATCH: Exhausting challenge awaits isles’ triathletes
WATCH: Exhausting challenge awaits isles’ triathletes
23/06/2017
WATCH: Vintage coach completes 1,000 mile trip home
WATCH: Vintage coach completes 1,000 mile trip home
23/06/2017
WATCH: Steep learning curve for young gymnasts
WATCH: Steep learning curve for young gymnasts
22/06/2017
Shooters eye medal in Olympic skeet discipline
Shooters eye medal in Olympic skeet discipline
22/06/2017
WATCH: Family affair for Shetland’s badminton team
WATCH: Family affair for Shetland’s badminton team
21/06/2017
First island games for young archer Karen
First island games for young archer Karen
21/06/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top