23rd June 2017

WATCH: Is Tavish golf’s secret weapon?

Golf is known as a game of frustration, though Grant Wiseman could well have a secret weapon with “the man from Del Monte”.

Shetland MSP Tavish Scott has been getting a bit of stick for his summer attire, and Wiseman joked his golfing pal could well caddy for him in Gotland.

“I’m calling him out again on TV now,” smiles Wiseman during a video interview for The Shetland Times website.

“The man from Del Monte [Mr Scott] is supposed to be caddying me, the trilby man,” he laughed.

Golfer Heather Hogg practises her putting at the Dale Golf Course. Photo: Kevin Jones

Five golfers make up the team this time, including Andrew Bain who has been playing his golf at a specialist school south as well as receiving coaching in Aberdeen.

Heather and Ramsay Hogg will be teeing off at the games again, with Heather the single female golfer in the squad, enjoying the course with her son.

Sporting their flashy island games jackets on the putting green, Heather said each game is different.

She won gold with the golfers on home turf in 2005 and has also played volleyball for Shetland over the years.

“It [the games] is really friendly but competitive as well and I think the standard has improved a lot since I first went [in 1991].”

Wiseman is relishing the chance to compete. “I might’ve gone along with the football when I was younger but I snapped my cruciate when I was 21,” he said.

A bit of internet research suggests plenty of bunkers and trees on the course, he added, and they plan to have four practice days and four days of competition out in Sweden.

The golfers will no doubt have to deal with that ups and downs of the game.

“Just a touch,” smiled Wiseman. “You do need a lot of patience and if you have a bad hole just throw it away and move onto the next one.”

