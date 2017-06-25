Yachts leave Lerwick on second leg of Shetland Race

The 39 yachts competing in this year’s Shetland Race left Lerwick on the return leg to Bergen in Norway at 11am today.

First leg overall and Class 4 winner Winocean, skippered by Carl Olav Wickmann, was well to the fore as the contenders headed out through the south harbour.

The second, third and fourth placed in the first leg, Amaryllis, Storm and Sheep Dip, were in close contention.

The Class 1-3 winners on the first leg respectively were Bliss, Hanna Marie and X Factor.

The yachts had been due to leave Lerwick at lunchtime yesterday but strong winds meant the start of the return leg was held back by a day.

The fastest boats are expected to take just over 30 hours to reach Bergen.