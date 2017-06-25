25th June 2017

Yachts leave Lerwick on second leg of Shetland Race

0 comments, , by , in Fishing & Sea, News

The Shetland Race yachts leave Lerwick Harbour on the return leg to Bergen. Photo: Sydney Sinclair

The 39 yachts competing in this year’s Shetland Race left Lerwick on the return leg to Bergen in Norway at 11am today.

The first leg winner Winocean is among the first away. Photo: Sydney Sinclair

First leg overall and Class 4 winner Winocean, skippered by Carl Olav Wickmann, was well to the fore as the contenders headed out through the south harbour.

The second, third and fourth placed in the first leg, Amaryllis, Storm and Sheep Dip, were in close contention.

The Class 1-3 winners on the first leg respectively were Bliss, Hanna Marie and X Factor.

The yachts had been due to leave Lerwick at lunchtime yesterday but strong winds meant the start of the return leg was held back by a day.

The fastest boats are expected to take just over 30 hours to reach Bergen.

Tags:
Bergen
Lerwick
Shetland Race
Winocean

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Bergen, Lerwick, Shetland Race and Winocean

Shetland Race return leg start postponed until tomorrow
Shetland Race return leg start postponed until tomorrow
24/06/2017
Songwriter Willy Mason adds Lerwick date to Scottish tour
Songwriter Willy Mason adds Lerwick date to Scottish tour
14/06/2017
WATCH: Museum celebrates tenth birthday
WATCH: Museum celebrates tenth birthday
04/06/2017
North Road will close on Sunday for surface work
North Road will close on Sunday for surface work
02/06/2017
Election’s “crazy man” targets disengaged voters
Election’s “crazy man” targets disengaged voters
31/05/2017
Part of Esplanade to be closed tomorrow
Part of Esplanade to be closed tomorrow
16/05/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top