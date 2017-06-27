New honour for college lecturer

A lecturer based at Shetland College UHI has been recognised in the annual HISA (Highlands and Islands Student Association) Awards.

Andrew Jennings has been named Most Engaging Video Conference Tutor, thanks to nominations from his students.

This is the second year Dr Jennings has received recognition in the HISA awards. Last year he was named Best Research or Dissertation Supervisor.

Dr Jennings is based in the university’s Centre for Nordic Studies, an interdisciplinary research centre operating from both Shetland College UHI and Orkney College UHI. He is programme leader on the MLitt in Island Studies, and also lectures on MLitt courses in Viking Studies, Orkney and Shetland Studies and Highlands and Islands Literature.

These programmes make extensive use of video-conferencing and “virtual learning”, with Dr Jennings praised for his engaging teaching style, which also incorporated guest speakers who are experts in their fields.

Dr Jennings said: “It’s a great honour to receive this award. It’s really gratifying to know my efforts in motivating my students have been so well received. They were a super group of people and most rewarding to teach.”

Four other staff members at Shetland College UHI were also put forward for awards this year. Dr Simon Clarke was nominated for Best Personal Academic Tutor, Celia Smith and Lorraine Watson were both nominated for Most Inspiring Lecturer and Jacqui Clark was nominated for Best Engagement with the Student Voice.

Interim joint principal Willie Shannon said: “Another tremendous achievement for Dr Andrew Jennings and thoroughly deserved. I am also really pleased for all the staff members who were nominated, which is a reflection of the students’ experience – and that is what is most important.”