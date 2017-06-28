Jasmin’s games just keep getting better as Team Shetland makes it eight

The island games just keeps getting better for teen swimmer Jasmin Smith, breaking a Shetland record in the pool on Tuesday and following it up with a bronze medal today.

Team Shetland are now up to eight medals, and Smith showed age is no barrier when it comes to taking to the podium.

At 15 years old Gotland is her first island games and, with the Shetland flag proudly drapsed around her shoulders, she was awared bronze for the 100m breaststroke.

Smith swam a fine race finishing in 1.12.86.

On Tuesday Emmie Hutchison, Katie Bain, Shona Manson and Jasmin Smith slashed two seconds off the 50m medley relay with 1.59.53.

Smith’s medal now takes the swimmers to five medals in the games.

Elsewhere it has been a busy day on the track. Michelle Sandison was up

Michelle Sandison was up against a tough field in the 5,000 metres with Orcadian Anna Tait setting a new games record with a rapid 16.45.

Sandison finished sixth with 17.52.

“I knew it was going to be really fast,” she said noting several commonwealth games standard athletes in the field.

“5K is not my strongest distance. I knew I just had to go as fast as I could for as long as I could.

“That’s like the third fastest I’ve ever run on the track…In Jersey I ran 18.01.”

Leigh Nicolson performed well in the hammer in her first games, finishing seventh with 32.84.

Elaine Park finsihed fifth with 38.90 and was full of praise for Nicolson, who was throwing a heavier, senior weight.

Sadly Lucy Holden was out in the early stages of the high jump, though the 4×400 women’s relay team have qualified for the final, with Mhia Mouat soldiering on despite sustaining an injury in the changeover.

Stuart Bain and Caelen Rivett finsihed ninth and 11th in the longjump with 5.90 and 5.19.