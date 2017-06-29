Today’s podcast guest, James John Paton, was born in the isles in 1961 and speaks with Thor about his reasons for leaving “wonderful Shetland”.

The one time Shetland Islands councillor is now resident in Skipton, North Yorkshire, where he maintains an active interest in politics.

Here he discusses life away from the isles, why he believes powere should be devolved and his attempt to host an Up-Helly-A’ style event down south!