30th June 2017

Island games, drugs raids and speed hump concerns

Island games, drugs raids and speed hump concerns
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

• Police in Lerwick carried out a dramatic raid.

• Traders greeted speed humps with caution.

• See our extensive island games coverage from Gotland.

• National curriculum comes under fire from retiring teachers.

• Ronas ward rehabilitation unit will go.

• See our special report on Living Lerwick.

• Broadband report berates speeds.

• Swan trainees leave on ‘experience of a lifetime’

• Read the views of Shetland’s MSYPs

• Shetland team triumphs in motocross intercounty

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top