WATCH: Medal rush in dramatic finish to Gotland 2017

A medal rush at the track saw three top-three finished in quick succession for Team Shetland, taking their games total to 14 in Gotland.

Shooter Magnus Laurenson bagged gold in the Olympic Skeet individual event earlier on today, finishing in third place overnight.

The competition went right to the wire with a knockout between the top six.

The bad weather continued on day six with heavy rain and wind.

“It’s been a bit windy and a bit fresh and there’s been rain so it’s probably worked in our favour,” said experienced shooter Laurenson.

“I’ve finally got what you’re looking for,” he added after his gold win, finishing on 43.

He said he was up against some good shooters, including the Aland team, though the wind levelled the playing field.

“I went into the final in third place so I thought I might’ve got a bit of luck scraping a bronze.

“I got off to a good start…it was a bit nerve-wracking,” said Laurenson, needing one of his last two shots to finish first.

“It’s not good when you start counting.”

The closing ceremony is being held tonight, and Laurenson may have a few drams to celebrate.

“I think maybe a few beers. Pete Davies [the shooting manager] is maybe going to get his hand in his pocket a bit.”

Later the final day at the athletics brought a dramatic end to Team Shetland’s campaign.

Emma Leask won a silver medal in the women’s 800m with 2.15.42.

It was a wonderful achievement as she has taken time out this season to earn her university first-class honours in physiotherapy and as of late been nursing an injury.

Leask had to go out wide with 200m left to go but was chuffed with her medal.

“I went over on my ankle a week-and-a-half ago when I was doing some strides,” said Leask, on the back of an earlier Achilles problem.

“To be able to actually come here and win a silver I’m just so, so delighted.

“It was stressful year trying to fit in both training and studying and writing my dissertation it was really, really tough.

“I’m just happy that I’ve been able to do both.”

And the medals figure continued to rise after the women’s 4x100m team took bronze.

The electric quartet of Tamar Moncrieff, Faye Cox, Molly Morgan and Laura Newbold finished the race in 49.52.

Moncrieff had hoped for a better start as the changeover wasn’t the best, she said.

Though Cox said it was really wet so the baton “was a bit slippy”.

Morgan said she went for it on the bend and Newbold ran “a fantastic final leg”.

Shortly after Leask and Cox were back on the track for the women’s 4x400m relay alongside Cara Steven and Morgan.

Steven was on the first leg.

“It was hard, tough going down the back straight,” she said.

“There were really big winds, coming into the home straight I just kicked and took off a couple of them and then handed over to Faye and she had a stormer of a leg. It was incredible. I’m really pleased.”

The girls smashed the previous games record by eight seconds, running 3.55.85 to win silver.

Meanwhile, Tom Jamieson clocked up a PB in the triple jump with 13.51.