30th June 2017

Scott blasts government over decision on ADS for businesses

0 comments, , by , in News, Public Affairs, ST Online

MSP Tavish Scott has accused the Scottish government of attempting to bury “bad news” following the decision not to reinstate the air discount scheme for business travellers.

And he says he will continue fighting to have the financial support offered by ADS reinstated.

Councillors were yesterday told of the minsters’ decision at a meeting of transport partnership ZetTrans (as reported in today’s Shetland Times).

Transport chief Michael Craigie told yesterday’s meeting the council had been informed in a letter from transport minister Humza Yousaf.

The reason given was a lack of resources, said Mr Craigie. Mr Yousaf’s letter also pointed out that ADS for businesses was not universal in the scheme.

Mr Scott said he was disappointed and blasted the government for having “turned their back on the case that island businesses have made for ADS to cover all travellers flying south from Shetland”. He said: “The government used to say that ADS could not include business because it was against EU rules. That turns out to be completely untrue.

“Now they say it is because of money. Everyone will note the government have rushed this announcement out on the last day of the Parliamentary term before the summer break. In other words, they have buried bad news.

“Once again the SNP show their true colours. A road in the central belt always gets money but vital support for the islands is turned down. I will work with our council, local businesses and others to continue to make this case and will use the next Scottish budget as a mechanism to reinstate ADS to local businesses.”

Tags:
Air Discount Scheme
Politics
Scottish Government
Tavish Scott
Transport

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Air Discount Scheme, Politics, Scottish Government, Tavish Scott and Transport

New homes boost as Holyrood pledges £14 million to build affordable housing
New homes boost as Holyrood pledges £14 million to build affordable housing
14/06/2017
New islands bill introduced to Scottish Parliament
New islands bill introduced to Scottish Parliament
12/06/2017
Carmichael comfortably sees off SNP challenge
Carmichael comfortably sees off SNP challenge
09/06/2017
OPINION: Schools, cuts and resisting temptation on council agenda, Robinson says
OPINION: Schools, cuts and resisting temptation on council agenda, Robinson says
05/06/2017
WATCH: SNP candidate Miriam Brett believes pace of political change boosts her chances
WATCH: SNP candidate Miriam Brett believes pace of political change boosts her chances
01/06/2017
Tough interrogation from pupils at Brae High hustings
Tough interrogation from pupils at Brae High hustings
31/05/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top