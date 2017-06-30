Scott blasts government over decision on ADS for businesses

MSP Tavish Scott has accused the Scottish government of attempting to bury “bad news” following the decision not to reinstate the air discount scheme for business travellers.

And he says he will continue fighting to have the financial support offered by ADS reinstated.

Councillors were yesterday told of the minsters’ decision at a meeting of transport partnership ZetTrans (as reported in today’s Shetland Times).

Transport chief Michael Craigie told yesterday’s meeting the council had been informed in a letter from transport minister Humza Yousaf.

The reason given was a lack of resources, said Mr Craigie. Mr Yousaf’s letter also pointed out that ADS for businesses was not universal in the scheme.

Mr Scott said he was disappointed and blasted the government for having “turned their back on the case that island businesses have made for ADS to cover all travellers flying south from Shetland”. He said: “The government used to say that ADS could not include business because it was against EU rules. That turns out to be completely untrue.

“Now they say it is because of money. Everyone will note the government have rushed this announcement out on the last day of the Parliamentary term before the summer break. In other words, they have buried bad news.

“Once again the SNP show their true colours. A road in the central belt always gets money but vital support for the islands is turned down. I will work with our council, local businesses and others to continue to make this case and will use the next Scottish budget as a mechanism to reinstate ADS to local businesses.”