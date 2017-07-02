3rd July 2017

Norwegian yacht towed in after propeller problems

A yacht was towed into Lerwick Harbour on Saturday after developing propeller problems.

The Lerwick lifeboat towing the Norwegian yacht Escape into Lerwick on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Sydney Sinclair

The Norwegian Escape was east of Troswickness when her crew contacted the coastguard at about 2.10pm.

Lerwick lifeboat was tasked to help the vessel and six crew.

Lifeboat press officer Peter Kerr said the call to the RNLI was made at about 3.30pm by which time Escape was east of Mousa.

She was towed into the harbour, arriving at 5.45pm.

Tags:
coastguard
Lerwick harbour
Lerwick lifeboat
yachts

