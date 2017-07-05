6th July 2017

Airline head-to-head could be damaging in long-term, says Loganair chief

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Loganair chief Jonathan Hinkles has warned there could be longer term damage to services as the airline goes head to head with Flybe on flights to and from the isles.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles.

As of September Loganair will be flying solo, though Mr Hinkles stressed today in an external transport forum it is up for the fight with Flybe, which has agreed a new deal with Eastern Airways.

Local politicians have welcomed the move in the belief that competition on the Shetland route will in turn bring down prices. Though Mr Hinkles said: “Flybe are frankly going to try and kill us”.

Mr Hinkles said while Loganair would increase the number of cheaper seats to Aberdeen and offer a “short-term bonanza” with eight flights Flybe had “walked into a room with a hand grenade” which was going to damage both airlines and ferry company NorthLink.

He argued Loganair would offer five flights a day to Aberdeen compared to three by its competitors, as well as a morning and evening service to Edinburgh and flights to Inverness and Kirkwall.

Flybe, he claimed had agreed to offer flights on the Shetland route for only a year. Their top fare was £20 higher than Loganair’s and his airline included a free 20kg baggage allowance and no credit charge for bookings.

He said Loganair was also “protecting connections” to Manchester and London and announced a new frequent flyers’ scheme available on all bookings from 1st September.

Unlike the current scheme, flyers could claim back a flight after 17 return flights rather than 28. Loganair will offer 24 flights a week to and from Shetland.

It will also be re-introducing a Saab 2000 aircraft to three out of five of its Aberdeen flights from September.

Last month, Mr Hinkles said, was the busiest June at Sumburgh in five years, with about 17,600 passengers, up 10 per cent on last year.

Asked after the meeting what the worst case scenario of the competition with Flybe might be, Mr Hinkles, said: “It could be committing all parties involved in this to losses of several millions.”

A greater number of cheaper seats to Aberdeen would affect NorthLink, he said, and if NorthLink’s revenue fell, then a question would need to be asked whether subsidy from the Scottish government would go up.

It also raised issues around a rise in the air discount bill, air services and replacement aircraft, he said.

He stressed in the last two years great deal of work had been done to tackle delays and cancellations and improve reliability.

“In the longer term we have to replace our fleet of aircraft, we know that, but this is not helpful… there are timescales that may go back as a result.”

He urged members of the committee to back the local airline and hoped customers in Shetland would do the same.

Last month Flybe said it was going up against its outgoing partner, after announcing an agreement with Eastern Airways. The  partnership would mean flights being offered between Shetland, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It came only six months after an announcement that Loganair and Flybe would end their long-standing franchise agreement.

Flybe later issued a statement expressing disappointment with Mr Hinkles’ approach and accused him of inaccuracies.

The statement from the airline’s press office read: “Flybe is extremely disappointed by the inaccuracies voiced by Mr Hinkles as reported. Flybe has been serving Scotland for over 20 years and remains fully committed to continuing to provide customers with the widest possible choice of affordable travel options in an environment of healthy competition.

“This includes those routes operating from 1st September to the Highlands and Islands from Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

Tags:
Flybe
Jonathan Hinkles
Loganair

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Flybe, Jonathan Hinkles and Loganair

Flybe to go up against Loganair in direct competition for flights
Flybe to go up against Loganair in direct competition for flights
06/06/2017
Airline chief slams ‘irresponsible idiots’ after drone near miss
Airline chief slams ‘irresponsible idiots’ after drone near miss
24/05/2017
NHS Shetland drops plans for majority of patients to travel on ferry
NHS Shetland drops plans for majority of patients to travel on ferry
23/05/2017
Times reporter relives terrifying moment plane ‘seemed to drop’
Times reporter relives terrifying moment plane ‘seemed to drop’
24/04/2017
Calls for public discussion on patient travel are denied during NHS meeting
Calls for public discussion on patient travel are denied during NHS meeting
18/04/2017
Loganair chief outlines plans for life after Flybe
Loganair chief outlines plans for life after Flybe
04/03/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top