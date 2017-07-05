Developer says new offshore development will support 1,500 jobs

The colossal heavy lift vessel which imposed upon the Lerwick skyline over the last week left Lerwick Harbour on Tuesday evening.The 217 metre Forte is carrying modules which will be used in a major North Sea development. And it was revealed this week that the Mariner project, where the equipment will end up, is set to support 1,500 jobs.

Forte, and a partner vessel berthed at Green Head, sailed from South Korea with modules destined for an installation 95 miles east of Shetland. Forte left her berth at Holmsgarth on Tuesday night, again anchoring off the coast of Quarff.

Around 250 million barrels of oil are to be produced from the Mariner field at a rate of 55,000 barrels per day. Production is expected to begin in the second half of 2018.

The development and running of the installation will create and support over 1,000 jobs, oil and gas firm Statoil have confirmed.

Roughly 700 of those jobs are to be long-term roles, based both onshore (including at a base in Aberdeen) and offshore. Further short-term roles will be created in fields such as engineering, rigging and pipe-fitting during construction.

Hedda Felin, managing director of Statoil (UK), said: “The Mariner development will create wider ripple effects in the supply chain for the next 30 years.

“We are privileged to be able to contribute towards job creation and the longevity of the UK continental shelf. Mariner demonstrates that this industry has a positive and exciting future ahead.”

Investment

Meanwhile, investors are confident about the potential of a recent oil find west of Shetland, lending huge financial backing to the company behind the find.

Hurricane Energy has raised $520 million (£400m) from investors, in a fundraising effort completed in under 24 hours.

The Surrey-based company say that the financial backing will help to develop the find, with production from the promising Lancaster field due to start in 2019.

It is estimated that a quantity of oil in the region of one billion barrels could be contained within the untapped region.

The company will aim to produce 17,000 barrels of oil a day from an early production system (EPS) and will use this to demonstrate the field’s commercial potential.