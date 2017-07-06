Biking brothers to go on parade for good causes

Two motorcycling brothers are calling for fellow riders to join them on a lap round Lerwick next month to raise money for local charities.

Robert Tulloch, 53, and his brother Lewie, 52, hope at least 100 motorcyclists will take part in their parade to raise money for Macmillan Nurses (Shetland branch) and Disability Shetland.

“It’s open to everybody. Mopeds or trike are welcome – there’s no restriction. We want to raise as much as possible. There’s not really a target but hopefully it will do well,” said Lewie, from Leslie Street, Lerwick, who has been riding since he was 12.

The brothers set up Shetland Motorcyclists For Charity with the help of Lewie’s daughter Ashlea, 25, who lives on Commercial Road, Lerwick. The group aims to support local charities while promoting a positive image for isles-based motorcyclists.

Offshore worker Robert first came up with the idea after recalling stunt rider Dave Taylor’s visit to Shetland in the early 1980s.

Taylor mesmerised crowds with wheelies along Burgh Road leaving a lasting impression on the Tulloch brothers.

Following the death of the Tullochs’ mother, Ann, from cancer at Christmas, Robert’s fundraising idea took on an extra significance.

“I mentioned it to my brother and friends with bikes and everybody seemed to think it was a good idea,” said Robert.

However, Ashlea is singled out for her efforts in moving the idea into action.

Robert said: “Lewie and I would never have got this organised without Ashlea. She’s really been the one doing all the hard work. We’ve come up with the ideas and suggestions but she is the backbone of the organisation.”

Riders wishing to take part should meet at Victoria Pier at 1pm on Sunday, 6th August. At 3pm, they will set off on a north-to-south route around the town and then return to the pier where people are welcome to ask questions, check out the bikes and enjoy an ice cream and burger.

Participants are encouraged to collect sponsorship money beforehand but collection buckets will be there on the day