Violet Tulloch is guest of honour at celebrity lunch

Renowned piano accompanist Violet Tulloch was honoured recently when she was invited to be one of the guests of honour at the National Association of Accordion and Fiddle Clubs annual celebrity lunch in Perth.

Violet was presented with a crystal bowl for her achievements in a musical career of more than 50 years, during which time she has accompanied numerous musicians, including Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham and Bryan Gear.

Also at the event as guests of honour were two other musicians, well known to Shetlanders. These were Geordie drummer George Darling, 87, and double bass player Alasdair MacLeod, son of the famous Bobby MacLeod.

Also there was Robbie Shepherd of Take the Floor fame, who received a certificate for a lifetime achievement award.

Violet said she had been “overwhelmed” to be invited to the event, which was held at the Huntingtower Hotel, and was “absolutely packed out”.

She said: “I can’t believe they invited me.”

The event, which Violet attended with family members, comprised a Sunday lunch, then informal music and then the presentation.

Violet was called to the stage and had to make a speech. “I nearly fainted,” she said.

Many Shetland musicians were also present, and Violet added: “It was a big thing to be asked. It was a fantastic occasion, I was thrilled.”

• This was just the latest accolade Violet has received – in 2015 she was inducted into the Hall of Fame.