8th July 2017

Call for council to take a look at dangerous road in Lerwick

A dog walker had a lucky escape when a car mounted the pavement and smashed into a garden fence.

Lorna Hughson was out with her pet, Blaney, on Tuesday evening when the crash occurred.

Lorna Hughson and her dog Blaney by the damaged fence. Photo: Stephen Gordon

Ms Hughson, who stays on the Old North Road, believes that if she had not stopped to talk to a neighbour she would have been left with “broken legs or something worse”.

She said the accident happened when a young driver failed to negotiate the junction with Gremista Brae.

The main problem, she said, was the narrowness of the junction, which also has a blind spot for motorists turning left into the Old North Road. She said it could easily be widened and she suggested “one of those smiley faces signs to slow traffic down”.

It is not the first time the fence has been flattened – owner Gordon Peterson said he has “had to foot the bill multiple times”. Ms Hughson said she could remember five previous occasions.

No one was injured in Tuesday’s incident and the driver’s grandfather is fixing the fence.

When asked about previous crashes Gordon said: “A lot of it is down to speed.”

SIC communications officer Bob Kerr said: “We regularly review accident statistics to identify any location which could potentially benefit from remedial works to prevent further accidents.

“There are currently no plans to carry out any improvements at this junction. If you wish to discuss this further, our traffic engineer can discuss this with you later in the month when he has returned from annual leave.”

by Eldon Wigram

  1. john ridland

    Dangerous Road….????? More like dangerous driver…!

