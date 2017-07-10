11th July 2017

Ferry contract must pay heed to booming fishing industry, says Collins

0 comments, , by , in Fishing & Sea, News

Fishermen are demanding the “huge growth” in landings are considered when the Scottish government looks to the new lifeline ferry service.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) said whitefish landings surpassed 300,000 boxes in 2013 and have grown steadily, with almost 14,000 tonnes worth £29 million sold through Shetland Seafood Auction in 2016. At the midway point this year, 8,000 tonnes worth £17.5 million had already been sold.

The association said this upward trend is likely to continue, with the UK set to exit the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP).

SFA executive officer Simon Collins said: “As Scottish government officials start to look towards the tender for the next Northern Isles ferry services contract, they need to reflect on the huge growth in fish landings and the fact that this will continue in the years ahead.

“Shetland is already the UK’s biggest fishing port after Peterhead, and most of our whitefish is exported to the mainland and beyond.”

Mr Collins said fishing was the isles’ biggest economic sector with crews continuing to invest in the industry. Stocks were “as healthy as they have been for decades”.

He added: “Ministers need to recognise the importance of providing plenty of capacity in this vital first link in the export chain.”

The looming EU departure Mr Collins said the UK would regain control of quotas with further growth in landings likely.

He added: “Under the CFP almost 60 per cent of the UK’s fish stocks are caught by boats from EU countries; when we resume control of our seas that will no longer be the case.

“While at this point we would obviously seek to reach access agreements with our fellow Coastal States, we would have first call on quota and would anticipate significant further growth in landings.”

Tags:
ferries
fishing
Simon Collins
Transport
whitefish

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about ferries, fishing, Simon Collins, Transport and whitefish

Scott blasts government over decision on ADS for businesses
Scott blasts government over decision on ADS for businesses
30/06/2017
Optimism over fisheries bill announced by Queen
Optimism over fisheries bill announced by Queen
21/06/2017
OPINION: Schools, cuts and resisting temptation on council agenda, Robinson says
OPINION: Schools, cuts and resisting temptation on council agenda, Robinson says
05/06/2017
No SNP sell-out (Jonathan Wills)
No SNP sell-out (Jonathan Wills)
30/05/2017
Political row turns focus on ‘damaging’ fisheries policy
Political row turns focus on ‘damaging’ fisheries policy
28/04/2017
Sumburgh air traffic control could be replaced with ‘centralised surveillance’
Sumburgh air traffic control could be replaced with ‘centralised surveillance’
26/04/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top