Town centre vanity project

Over the years there’s been an awful lot of codswallop been published in the letters column – I should know, I’ve written some of it myself.

Two letters in last week’s paper, however, hit the nail right on the head. Erik Young and Robert Wishart both stated their cases most succinctly with regard to the “improvements” to the town centre.

Any improvements bringing greater road safety are to be commended, however, while the profusion of bollards round the Clydesdale Bank will no doubt be seen as desirable street furniture by the roads department, I see them as an additional hazard for the visually impaired and elderly – and what on earth are all the red arcs painted on the road?

There’s no reference to them in the Highway Code, the only purpose seems to be to distract both drivers and pedestrians. Has some roads engineer been on recreational herbal substances?

The whole thing reeks of a vanity project. It has considerably reduced disabled parking, made no attempt to address the principle problem of the town – short term parking – and diverted public money from other, more worthwhile projects.

How about the Times using the freedom of information act to find out how much this folly has cost us all?

John Waters

1 Andrewstown Terrace,

Lerwick.