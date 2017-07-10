WATCH: Huge piece of North Sea platform installed east of Shetland

A towering piece of a new oil installation which dominated the Lerwick skyline has been fitted east of Shetland.

Striking footage of the mammoth manoeuvre has been released this week, with the first of eight topside modules put in place for Statoil’s Mariner platform.

The 217-metre vessel Forte left Shetland on Tuesday and the Mariner project is set to support up to 1,500 jobs.

About 250 million barrels of oil are to be produced from the Mariner field at a rate of 55,000 barrels per day. Production is expected to begin in the second half of 2018.

Mariner is on the East Shetland Platform of the North Sea, about 150km east of Shetland.