11th July 2017

Global ambitions for Sandness wool spinners Jamieson’s

A mainstay local wool company started five generations ago has received a £33,700 boost to help increase international sales and create new jobs.

Kirsten Nicolson, of Highlands and Islands Enterprise, with Garry (centre) and Peter Jamieson at Jamieson’s of Shetland in Sandness. Photo: Ben Mullay/courtesy of HIE

Jamieson’s Spinning has been granted the money by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE). It will go towards a new marketing plan and plans to digitise product tracking within the factory.

It is hoped the investment will help drive up international sales. The project, which is expected to create two new jobs over the next three years, also aims to deliver an increase in turnover.

The family owned business employs 15 people in Sandness, through the only commercial woollen mill in the isles. They complete all stages of production at the mill before turning it into Shetland yarn in five different weights and more than 400 colours.

The company also manufactures a range of Shetland tweeds, rugs and blankets using weaving looms.

Garry Jamieson, from Jamieson’s Spinning, said: “We are delighted to receive this assistance from HIE. We have undertaken a number of improvements to the factory this year to increase efficiency and this grant will help us to continue our growth in the hand knitting market.”

Kirsten Nicolson, of HIE, said: “We are very pleased to support this project as we recognise the potential for Jamieson’s Spinning’s products to reach further global markets which will lead to new jobs at Sandness.

“The company is a valuable employer in a rural area and has a key role to play in the cultural attraction of Shetland as a place to visit. By creating valuable employment opportunities, the company will also help strengthen resilience among local communities.”

