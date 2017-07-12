Amenity Trust look to rectify Sumburgh Head storm damage

The contractor responsible for the £5.4 million redevelopment of Sumburgh Head is being asked to return to the isles to rectify damage to the roof.

Architects who visited the site recently to inspect the damage determined that Corramore Construction, the Northern Irish company who carried out the work, are to be held liable for the damage which occurred during Storm Doris.

Suction from high winds which battered the UK earlier this year lifted a block of insulation free within the roof, leading to a bump appearing. This, in turn, caused stretches and cracking in the bitumen covering on the roof.

A makeshift fix for the subsequent leaking has been put in place but the Shetland Amenity Trust is hopeful that the contractors can carry out longer lasting repairs in the near future.