14th July 2017

Harbour heroes, fiddlers’ viking spirit, and treasure hunters

, by , in News, ST Online

In The Shetland Times this week…

• A former nurse who gave false information about infection control while working for NHS Shetland has been struck off by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

• A local port controller has received a top bravery award for rescuing a man from Lerwick Harbour last November by diving in to save him.

•  A metal detectorist who scooped £2 million after unearthing a Viking hoard is bringing his equipment to the isles in search of more treasure.

•  The closure of a popular Unst bar has been branded “vindictive” amid fears it will make the island less attractive to tourists.

…and much more.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top