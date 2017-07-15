Political inability (James J Paton)

Firstly to Alistair Carmichael’s Letter from Westminster. I must take issue with his assertion that the current minority Conservative Government “can not continue in this way” in regard to Westminster business in general and UK leaving the EU in particular.

One of the reasons for this is that he, and his very small group of Liberal Democrat MPs, have absolutely no power or authority to stop them.

The inability of any one, or indeed all, opposition parties to act progressively and co-operatively in unison, will mean that most decision-making, despite Westminster hot-air debates, will not significantly alter, or stop, the government’s legislative programme and EU legislation repeal in particular.

Caroline Lucas of the Green Party has been the only voice calling for co-operation in the national interest. Alistair’s party’s “remain” position is as vaccuous as that of the SNP, whose opposition has been significantly reduced due to its folly of stupidly calling for a (vote-losing) second Scottish independence referendum during the election campaign, instead of much-needed improvement in governance and administration at Edinburgh.

Only another five years of Tory rule with ever-increasing austerity (except for Northern Ireland) and NHS and other public service privatisations will convince a majority of Scots that Westminster is at odds with a modern progressive, more equitable social and economic policy direction.

Secondly in relation to your article on Lerwick Port Authority’s new Mair’s Pier official opening. What exactly was Tavish Scott’s role in developing and funding (money from the Bressay laird’s estate?) this new facility that affords him the brass neck to imply such by yet another mugshot in your paper, in place of a diary of his activity and achievements(?) in the Scottish Parliament.

Tavish and Alistair may be grateful that I’m only home for a week. Perhaps both of them could exercise their minds and efforts on dealing with the significantly under-used eyesores of the old and new BT buildings opposite Water Lane, to provide much-needed single and young couple housing and green amenity.

James J Paton

