18th July 2017

Gair is new chairman of Lerwick Port Authority

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

New Lerwick Port Authority chairman Ronnie Gair is flanked by deputy chairman John Henderson (left) and new board member Steven Hutton.

Former garage owner and ex-jarl Ronnie Gair is the new chairman of Lerwick Port Authority after being handed the reins at today’s monthly board meeting.

Mr Gair, 62, who now works for the security company G4S, takes over the year-long role from Brian Anderson who retired from the authority after 23 years.

Mr Anderson’s terms were from 2001 to 2003, 2007 to 2011 and finally from 2015 when he succeeded the late Harry Jamieson.

Previously the depute chairman, Mr Gair said he was looking forward to continuing the work of the board as directed by Mr Anderson.

He said there was plenty to look forward to, singling out a significant de-commissioning project soon to arrive at the port and the building of the new Lerwick fishmarket.

After the meeting, he said he was “honoured and very happy” about his appointment.

Ocean Kinetics boss John Henderson is the new depute chairman, while Steven Hutton, who works for wholesalers JW Gray & Co, becomes a new board member. Each will serve a three-year term on the board.

Tags:
Brian Anderson
John Henderson
Lerwick Port Authority
Ronnie Gair
Steven Hutton

More articles about Brian Anderson, John Henderson, Lerwick Port Authority, Ronnie Gair and Steven Hutton

WATCH: Multi-million-pound Mair’s Pier officially opens
WATCH: Multi-million-pound Mair’s Pier officially opens
12/07/2017
Mair’s Pier to welcome first cruise ship
Mair’s Pier to welcome first cruise ship
11/06/2017
Decommissioning project could create 35 jobs
Decommissioning project could create 35 jobs
03/06/2017
Lerwick Port Authority predicts record-breaking cruise season
Lerwick Port Authority predicts record-breaking cruise season
12/04/2017
Sponsors announced for second Shetland Boat Week festival
Sponsors announced for second Shetland Boat Week festival
03/04/2017
Man rescued from harbour by port authority employee
Man rescued from harbour by port authority employee
25/11/2016

About Andrew McQuarrie

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top