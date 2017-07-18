Gair is new chairman of Lerwick Port Authority

Former garage owner and ex-jarl Ronnie Gair is the new chairman of Lerwick Port Authority after being handed the reins at today’s monthly board meeting.

Mr Gair, 62, who now works for the security company G4S, takes over the year-long role from Brian Anderson who retired from the authority after 23 years.

Mr Anderson’s terms were from 2001 to 2003, 2007 to 2011 and finally from 2015 when he succeeded the late Harry Jamieson.

Previously the depute chairman, Mr Gair said he was looking forward to continuing the work of the board as directed by Mr Anderson.

He said there was plenty to look forward to, singling out a significant de-commissioning project soon to arrive at the port and the building of the new Lerwick fishmarket.

After the meeting, he said he was “honoured and very happy” about his appointment.

Ocean Kinetics boss John Henderson is the new depute chairman, while Steven Hutton, who works for wholesalers JW Gray & Co, becomes a new board member. Each will serve a three-year term on the board.