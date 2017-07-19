Hill refuses to submit return of election expenses

Maverick campaigner Stuart Hill has refused to submit a return of his election expenses, as required by UK law.

Mr Hill, who stood in this year’s general election under the Shetland Orkney Sovereignty (Shors) banner – has dismissed the Wesminster campaign as “illegal”.

He insists that Alistair Carmichael, who was returned to the Orkney and Shetland seat on an increased majority, has “absolutely no authority” to represent the isles.

Mr Hill has campaigned for years that Shetland does not rightfully belong to the United Kingdom.

He says he notified Prime Minister Theresa May and others that the election was “illegal”.

“Before the UK general election I notified the Prime Minister, the Electoral Commission, the returning officer, deputy returning officer and all the other candidates that the election was illegal because no Scottish court has heard any evidence that Shetland and Orkney are part of Scotland,” Mr Hill stated.

“Unless they can be proved to be part of Scotland, there can be no legal UK elections here.

“Deputy returning officer Jan Riise was the only one to reply. All he could do was raise some inconsequential points, but was unable to rebut anything in my notice.

“I got a reminder from Fiona Ratter at Orkney Islands Council of the deadline for the return of donations and expenses. I informed her that, because the election was illegal and a fraud on the people of Orkney and Shetland, I had no intention of compounding the fraud and would not be submitting any return.

“If this is an offence, it pales into insignificance beside that of holding of an illegal election.

“Not only was the election illegal, the result was null and void and Alistair Carmichael has absolutely no authority to act as a member of parliament.”