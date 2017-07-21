21st July 2017

Flybe pledge, Viking Energy redundancies, and Stuart Hill refuses to send expenses

In The Shetland Times this week…

• Flybe says it’s in for the long haul after coming under fire from airline rival Loganair as they go head-to-head for passengers.

• Viking Energy has paid off two if its staff members as it continues to wait for Westminster to reach a decision on support for island onshore projects.

• Maverick campaigner Stuart Hill has refused to submit a return of his election expenses, as required by UK law.

• A classical violinist with the world-famous Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra has spent a long weekend in the isles tracing his roots.

• Two of the country’s most successful metal detectorists tied the knot in Unst on Saturday night  – just eight months after cheating death.

…and much more.

Flybe
metal detectorists
Stuart Hill
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
Viking Energy

