Sick crewman airlifted to hospital in bad weather

A sick crewman had to be airlifted to hospital by the coastguard helicopter last night in a journey hampered by bad weather.

The man was on board the offshore supply ship Vos Innovator, 100 miles northeast of Lerwick, when he became unwell. A call was made to the coastguard at 9.45pm.

Bad weather meant the planned landing at Clickimin in Lerwick had to be aborted and the helicopter touched down at Sumburgh Airport at 1.25am this morning.

The man was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in town by ambulance.