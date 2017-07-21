21st July 2017

We took the feedback (Christine Ourmieres-Widener)

I would like to take this opportunity to thank most sincerely all those who took the time out of their day on 17th July to join Flybe and Eastern Airways at the recent meeting we held in Lerwick, and for sharing with us their thoughts and giving such valuable feedback, most of which we have taken on board for consideration.

We very much appreciated your attendance and especially your keen interest in wanting to find out the real facts about our new joint venture services and our upcoming franchise with Eastern from the end of October.

We look forward to establishing a long and mutually rewarding relationship and to serving Shetland from 1st September for many years to come with a wider choice of affordable, lifeline routes coupled with multiple opportunities for onward connections; and to visiting your beautiful part of the world again before too long (and at a time we trust will allow more of those unable to meet us at the first introductory session).

Christine Ourmieres-Widener
Chief executive, Flybe
Exeter International Airport,
Exeter,
Devon.

