22nd July 2017

Brimful of nostalgia, Catherine’s book remembers a different way of life

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, Headlines, News, ST Online

The Scalloway Museum was the venue on Tuesday evening for the launch of Catherine Emslie’s book A Shetland Childhood.

A large crowd, with seating at a premium, was treated to musical items and the author explaining how the book evolved.

Catherine Emslie talks about her book A Shetland Childhood at its launch at the Scalloway Museum on Wednesday night. Photo: Stephen Gordon

She brought it more alive by reading excerpts in which with various anecdotes she painted a vivid picture of growing up in Scalloway and Burra in the 1950s with many acutely recalled references to people and places.

In her book, brimming full with nostalgia, she manages to transport the reader back to a to a way of life very different to today’s.

She has put a lot of thought into the book to lay down a very full picture which is essentially a piece of social history seen through the eyes of an inquisitive child.

As a child of the 1960s the book has many references which I can relate to – the way of life described by the author essentially had disappeared by the 1980s with the impact of the oil boom.

The photographs, courtesy of Willie Smith, are mainly from the collection of Clement Williamson, an underrated photographer. They complement the author’s writing very well.

I found the chapter on the fishing boat Jessie Sinclair particularly interesting as I knew some of the crew. Emslie’s father Willie Goodlad was skipper when the boat won the Prunier Trophy. I
was also intrigued by the chapter about “summer’s end”. The book covers the whole gambit including school, kirk, shopping and Up-Helly-A’.

Knowing her lifelong interest in writing, she was asked before proceedings began if she had picked the day to launch her book to coincide with the 200 anniversary of the birth of Jane Austen. She joked: “If I had known I would have gone to Lerwick for yun thing on at the Shetland Library!”

Emslie was born in Burra but soon moved to Scalloway. After completing her schooling in Shetland, from the mid-1960s until 2004 she spent most of her life away at university then teaching
in various capacities. She even spent a year in Australia, but during this time she said: “Wherever I lived, Shetland was always hame.”

Musical items were kicked off with three generations of the Napier family playing some fine fiddle tunes.

After an unplugged May & Mackie lent their powerful harmonies to the evening. A highlight was Forever Has Come to an End, even though it did waver on the melancholic.

Emslie is a member of the Lerwick Writers Group which was thanked along with others, for the support in putting the book project together.

James Sinclair of the group read two of his atmospheric poems, one of his memories of the scene around Lerwick Harbour in the 1970s and another imagined one about about a sixareen.

Christine Tait also recited two pieces of work, one about our responsibility to the written word, The Prayer of the Unread Book, and another relating to Chinese whispers.

With Scalloway Castle bathed in late sunshine nearby, this was an entertaining evening of local music and poetry to help raise the profile of a book that foundly honours life in the isles in the 1950s.

Emslie says with her writing that she doesn’t want to put words in people’s mouths. But she hopes through her writing to “help folk along the road to where they really didn’t think they were going”.

Tags:
Burra
Catherine Emslie
Jessie Sinclair
Prunier Trophy
Scalloway
Willie Goodlad

More articles about Burra, Catherine Emslie, Jessie Sinclair, Prunier Trophy, Scalloway and Willie Goodlad

Four isles winners in Fishing News Awards
Four isles winners in Fishing News Awards
26/05/2017
School vandalism investigated
School vandalism investigated
02/05/2017
Plenty of reasons to smile at Scalloway concert
Plenty of reasons to smile at Scalloway concert
30/04/2017
Scalloway resident’s TV signal disrupted by new 4G mobile signal
Scalloway resident’s TV signal disrupted by new 4G mobile signal
29/03/2017
Getting the hump (Allen Fraser)
Getting the hump (Allen Fraser)
11/02/2017
New Opportune arrives in Scalloway
New Opportune arrives in Scalloway
20/01/2017

About Stephen Gordon

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top