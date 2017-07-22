Keel laid at Malakoff for new Kerrera ferry

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) held a keel-laying ceremony in Lerwick this week at the Malakoff boat yard to mark the start of the build of the new Kerrera ferry.

The ferry, which will service the route between the small island of Kerrera and the mainland south of Oban at Gallanach, is being built by Malakoff at the company’s new yard at the Greenhead base.

A silver coin, specially minted by Shetland Jewellery, was placed into the hull of the vessel at the ceremony.

CMAL chief executive Kevin Hobbs said: “The ceremony marks the official start of the build of the new ferry and we’re delighted to see construction get under way.

“We will work closely with Malakoff to maintain progress on the build and we look forward to bringing the new vessel to the islanders on Kerrera later this summer.

The 12-metre-long vessel will be called the Carvoria and will replace the existing ferry Gylen Lady. Although similar in size and design, a number of improvements have been made to ensure passenger comfort and greater cargo carrying capacity to the island.

The service will be operated by Calmac Ferries Ltd, which took over the route at the beginning of this month.