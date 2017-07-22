22nd July 2017

Keel laid at Malakoff for new Kerrera ferry

0 comments, , by , in Fishing & Sea, News, ST Online

The Malakoff boat-building team at the Greenhead yard.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) held a keel-laying ceremony in Lerwick this week at the Malakoff boat yard to mark the start of the build of the new Kerrera ferry.

The ferry, which will service the route between the small island of Kerrera and the mainland south of Oban at Gallanach, is being built by Malakoff at the company’s new yard at the Greenhead base.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd chief executive Kevin Hobbs (left) and Malakoff boatbuilding project manager Ryan Stevenson at the keel-laying ceremony.

A silver coin, specially minted by Shetland Jewellery, was placed into the hull of the vessel at the ceremony.

CMAL chief executive Kevin Hobbs said: “The ceremony marks the official start of the build of the new ferry and we’re delighted to see construction get under way.

“We will work closely with Malakoff to maintain progress on the build and we look forward to bringing the new vessel to the islanders on Kerrera later this summer.

The current Kerrera ferry which the Malakoff vessel will replace.

The 12-metre-long vessel will be called the Carvoria and will replace the existing ferry Gylen Lady. Although similar in size and design, a number of improvements have been made to ensure passenger comfort and greater cargo carrying capacity to the island.

The service will be operated by Calmac Ferries Ltd, which took over the route at the beginning of this month.

Tags:
Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited
Kerrera
Malakoff

More articles about Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited, Kerrera and Malakoff

Games outfits unveiled for Gotland action
Games outfits unveiled for Gotland action
09/06/2017
Industry inspires art for new exhibition
Industry inspires art for new exhibition
14/04/2015
Critic says council drydock plan will ‘not be financially viable’
Critic says council drydock plan will ‘not be financially viable’
30/01/2009

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top