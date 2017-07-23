23rd July 2017

Experience proves vital as Delting B footballers claim Joint Cup

0 comments, , by , in Sport, ST Online

Winners of the Joint Cup Delting B with their silverware. Back (from left): Rab Duffin (manager), Stuart Hay, Aron Macgregor, Ryan Hall, Alastair Pottinger, John Hughson, Joe Tait, Calum Clark, Greig Jamieson, Finnley Manson. Front, Ryan Sutherland, Stuart Lavender, Shaun Manson, Danny Peterson (captain), Reece Thorne, Jack Murphy and Peter Peterson. Photo: Kevin Jones

Delting B won senior football’s Joint Cup for reserve and works sides yesterday afternoon, defeating Spurs B 4-1 in the final at Gilbertson Park in Lerwick.

Delting B’s John Hughson challenges Spurs B’s Dominic Mann. Photo: Kevin Jones

Spurs went into the match as favourites, currently topping the Mind Your Head Reserve League and having eased through the cup rounds and only conceded one goal.

Delting had a much more difficult path to the final, needing penalties to see off Whalsay in the first round and just edging out Ness in the semi-finals.

The Brae side, bolstered by experienced veterans Peter Peterson and Stuart Hay, started strongly and it was Peterson who gave them the lead in the opening minutes.

Further goals followed from Greig Jamieson and a header by Ryan Sutherland, and although Spurs countered through Joe Goodlad, Delting had established an important 3-1 lead by half time.

The outstanding Hay made sure of the trophy for Delting with a goal in the second half, before leaving the field to make way for younger legs.

Spurs staged a late rally, applying much pressure on the opponents’ goal, and were disappointed not to be awarded a penalty when an attacker appeared to be taken down inside the box.

Delting B’s Ryan Sutherland heads home his team’s third goal. Photo: Kevin Jones

But Delting, helped by some excellent handling by keeper Jack Murphy, held out fairly comfortably until referee Daniel Mainland blew for full time.

Captain Danny Peterson was presented with the Joint Cup by reserve league fixtures secretary John Borrill and the men from the north headed off to celebrate.

Tags:
Delting
Gilbertson Park
Joint Cup
Spurs

More articles about Delting, Gilbertson Park, Joint Cup and Spurs

Mighty Molloy stars in Madrid mauling at Gilbertson Park
Mighty Molloy stars in Madrid mauling at Gilbertson Park
21/05/2017
WATCH: John Duncan leads guizers for final Up-Helly-A’ of 2017
WATCH: John Duncan leads guizers for final Up-Helly-A’ of 2017
17/03/2017
Spurs win back premier league after 5-0 defeat of Thistle
Spurs win back premier league after 5-0 defeat of Thistle
27/08/2016
Whalsay are Parish Cup winners for 21st time
Whalsay are Parish Cup winners for 21st time
14/08/2016
Spurs retain the Manson Cup
Spurs retain the Manson Cup
03/07/2016
Calm start to Viking festivities in Brae
Calm start to Viking festivities in Brae
18/03/2016

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top