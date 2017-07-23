Experience proves vital as Delting B footballers claim Joint Cup

Delting B won senior football’s Joint Cup for reserve and works sides yesterday afternoon, defeating Spurs B 4-1 in the final at Gilbertson Park in Lerwick.

Spurs went into the match as favourites, currently topping the Mind Your Head Reserve League and having eased through the cup rounds and only conceded one goal.

Delting had a much more difficult path to the final, needing penalties to see off Whalsay in the first round and just edging out Ness in the semi-finals.

The Brae side, bolstered by experienced veterans Peter Peterson and Stuart Hay, started strongly and it was Peterson who gave them the lead in the opening minutes.

Further goals followed from Greig Jamieson and a header by Ryan Sutherland, and although Spurs countered through Joe Goodlad, Delting had established an important 3-1 lead by half time.

The outstanding Hay made sure of the trophy for Delting with a goal in the second half, before leaving the field to make way for younger legs.

Spurs staged a late rally, applying much pressure on the opponents’ goal, and were disappointed not to be awarded a penalty when an attacker appeared to be taken down inside the box.

But Delting, helped by some excellent handling by keeper Jack Murphy, held out fairly comfortably until referee Daniel Mainland blew for full time.

Captain Danny Peterson was presented with the Joint Cup by reserve league fixtures secretary John Borrill and the men from the north headed off to celebrate.