WATCH: Dreich weather fails to dampen spirits at Gala Day

Plenty of folks braved the fog and rain on Saturday afternoon to enjoy the fun and games at Ness Boating Club’s Gala Day.

There was a host of stalls and sideshows to keep everyone entertained. A particular favourite was “Bra-Pong”, where contestants attempted to land a ping-pong ball within the ample cups of several bras pasted to a board.

The outdoor fun was curtailed somewhat by the weather, but the local fire engine was on hand to let the youngsters try out their high-pressure hose, and they were giving out plenty of free safety advice as well.

There was also an opportunity for the bairns to dunk John, the caretaker at Dunrossness Primary School, into a skip full of freezing cold water.

When the weather got too much there was hot BBQ and teas on offer and plenty of under-cover seating. The fun will keep on until the wee small hours with the Tennessee Wannabes due to take over the entertainment at 9pm.

by Gary Cape