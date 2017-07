, by Shetland Times , in News

In The Shetland Times this week…

• Architects appointed to develop masterplan for the Knab.

• Man jailed for thousands of indecent images of children.

• Flybe customer bites back as he discovers cost of taking a pet similar to that of a family of four.

• Gulberwick fun run raises over £2,000 for Disability Shetland.

• Fair Isle is set to benefit from round the clock power supply.

… and much more.