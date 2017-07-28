Man was too ‘long in the tooth’ for drugs conviction

A 58-year-old man has been fined £350 after pleading guilty to two separate charges of drug possession.

William Lawrie, of Harris Terrace, Mill o’ Mains, Dundee confessed to being found in possession of personal quantities of cocaine and cannabis when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court this afternoon.

The offences, which occurred on 29th July 2016, were brought to light after police searched Lawrie at Holmsgarth as he came off the NorthLink ferry.

Officers found 1.3 grams of cocaine and 13.5 grams of cannabis resin. The combined street value of the drugs was around £110, the court heard.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said that his client had been travelling to Shetland for work and had brought a personal amount of cannabis with him because it “helps him sleep”.

Cocaine was a not a drug his client normally used, Mr Allan said, adding that his client had obtained it but then forgot it was in his possession.

Honorary Sheriff Malcolm Bell told Lawrie that he was “quite long in the tooth to be getting [his] first drugs conviction.”

He said that drug charges were always “serious” but accepted that the drugs were for personal use and not supply.

Sheriff Bell fined Lawrie £200 for the cocaine charge and £150 for the cannabis. The fines were reduced from £300 and £225 respectively to reflect the stage at which Lawrie pleaded guilty.