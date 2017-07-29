30th July 2017

Joy for Shetland as they reclaim Milne Cup

Shetland has reclaimed the Milne Cup after a well-earned victory at Gilbertson Park this evening.

The deserved 2-0 victory was Shetland’s first win over their familiar foes from Orkney for four games.

The blues took an early lead through Sam Maver after an Orkney defender fluffed a clearance from a James Aitken pass across goal.

Aitken got a goal of his own 20 minutes later when he went around the Orkney keeper and curled a ball from the wide left of the penalty box into the bottom right corner.

In the second half, Shetland sat deep, happy to soak up Orkney pressure. In the end, Shetland coasted through, with Orkney failing to trouble Shetland’s goal on more than a couple of occasions.

Aitken, who was named man of the match, said: “I wasn’t just 100 per cent sure I deserved it, to be honest. I thought there was a lot of players that played really well and, yeah, obviously delighted to get it. It’s the first time I’ve won it.”

Earlier in the day Orkney and Shetland did battle for the Lady Hamilton Cup, with Orkney clear favourites to seal another success.

Shetland battled hard and took a 1-0 lead into half-time, but Orkney scored two second-half goals to take the win and the cup.

