Massages will help keep horses healthy

A new business promoting the health and wellbeing of horses is proving popular with the equine fraternity.

Caitlin McKearney set up Shetland Equine Therapy after qualifying as a therapist in March and has already treated around 20 horses, with business steadily building up.

The new service, the only one of its type in Shetland, involves horse massage which Caitlin said was helpful for increasing the range of movement, flexibility, enhancing muscle tone and stimulating the lymphatic system.

Keen horsewoman Caitlin, who has her own ponies and shows and competes regularly, has helped at the Stromfirth Equestrian Centre for more than five years.

She said: “I’ve had a keen interest in horses from a young age and helped at the riding school since my work experience there in 2010.” Physiotherapy was another of her interests, she added.

Caitlin trained for her new role by taking a course in Equine Sports Massage in Norwich, run by Equissage Europe, and is now qualified as an equine sports massage therapist.

Although the course, which involved therapy and rehab, was only a week long, she had previously studied for six months.

Caitlin said: “I’m really glad I did the course.” She was the only person from Shetland on the course, which also trained a participant from Orkney.

The massage she offers can be used for any horse of any age and condition.

• For more details, see this week’s Shetland Times.