Sandwick day is a miles better – with pony rides and plenty more besides

The Sandwick fun day proved a ‘Minion’ times better than anything else, as young Ethan Redfern will heartily testify.

The six-year old fan of the little yellow men from the big screen was only too happy to dress up as one of his favourite characters on the big day.



Ethan, who is preparing to enter p2 at the Sandwick school after the holidays are finished, was helping to promote the Minion-style tombola during the afternoon’s attractions.

And there were plenty of other things to see, too. Crowds had gathered in strength for the fun day, which took place at the football pitch this afternoon.

A bungee run and bouncy castle provided hours of entertainment for children.

There were good old fashioned fair-ground challenges as well, such as a ‘beat the goalie’ and a coconut shy.

Candy floss, home-bakes, teas and live music kept the good number of folk fed, watered and entertained.

• As this picture gallery shows, Smuha Guizer Jarl for this year, Brian Halcrow, was just left hanging around with Ian Bray by his side, keeping an eye on the stop-watch.

– Nine year-old James Hudson gave Jupiter the fire engine a blast, with the help of Sandwick Watch Manager Stuart Jamieson.

– Jim Leask tried to shore a goal against the athletic Andrew Farquhar.

– Making the candy floss proved to be a family affair, thanks to the sterling efforts of Jemima, Janette and Molly Budge.

– Feeding the crowds with some fine home-bakes were, from left, Kira Eldridge, Sofie Spasova and Bethany Byrne-McCombie.

– There was plenty to enjoy amid the bright sunshine on the day.

– Last, but by no means least, Sophia Wells (3) enjoyed her ride on Duster the pony with the help of Melody Goodlad.

All photos: Dave Donaldson