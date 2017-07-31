31st July 2017

Happy Norwegians enjoy visit on ‘floating museum’

0 comments, , by , in Fishing & Sea, News

The Haugefisk and crew during her visit to Shetland.

This group of happy Norwegians sailed to Lerwick from Kalvåg, Norway on the Haugefisk.

She is an ex longline fishing boat now owned by Floro museum and operated as a floating museum and also available for charter trips. The Haugefisk has been a regular sight in Shetland bringing many visitors to our shores.

While here the visitors enjoyed a bus trip to Sumburgh and a seafood platter at the Scalloway Hotel.

In the photo (front row, from left) are Michael Mackay, who organised the Shetland side of the visit, his wife Terri, her father Alex Murray who was up on holiday and Jostein Nodset and his wife Pamela.

Jostein has skippered the Haugefisk and other boats for many years and was also stationed on the Norwegian lifeboat when it was based in Lerwick.

Tags:
Boating
Haugefisk
tourism

More articles about Boating, Haugefisk and tourism

Lerwick Port Authority predicts record-breaking cruise season
Lerwick Port Authority predicts record-breaking cruise season
12/04/2017
Worries over future of Unst Partnership
Worries over future of Unst Partnership
28/01/2017
Shetland Wool Week ‘boosts economy by £500,000’
Shetland Wool Week ‘boosts economy by £500,000’
07/12/2016
Jarlshof attraction receives top tourism award
Jarlshof attraction receives top tourism award
23/10/2016
Veteran visitor had role in vital war operation
Veteran visitor had role in vital war operation
23/06/2016
First cruise ships visits Lerwick at start of ‘record breaking’ year
First cruise ships visits Lerwick at start of ‘record breaking’ year
25/04/2016

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top