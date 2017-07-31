Happy Norwegians enjoy visit on ‘floating museum’

This group of happy Norwegians sailed to Lerwick from Kalvåg, Norway on the Haugefisk.

She is an ex longline fishing boat now owned by Floro museum and operated as a floating museum and also available for charter trips. The Haugefisk has been a regular sight in Shetland bringing many visitors to our shores.

While here the visitors enjoyed a bus trip to Sumburgh and a seafood platter at the Scalloway Hotel.

In the photo (front row, from left) are Michael Mackay, who organised the Shetland side of the visit, his wife Terri, her father Alex Murray who was up on holiday and Jostein Nodset and his wife Pamela.

Jostein has skippered the Haugefisk and other boats for many years and was also stationed on the Norwegian lifeboat when it was based in Lerwick.