Holly goes through pain barrier to raise funds for Disability Shetland

Whalsay lass Holly Jamieson has never been a runner – but the 22-year-old is prepared to push herself through the pain barrier for the benefit of less fortunate members of her community.

The Anderson High School learning support worker will join her mum Kathleen and friends Joanne Stewart and Julie Leask in the Granite City to take part in the inaugural Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run on Sunday 27th August.

All four will be raising funds for Disability Shetland, a charity which is close to their hearts.

Ms Jamieson said: “I have a lot of time on my hands over the summer months when the school is off, so I help out as a support worker with the Disability Shetland holiday club. Joanne is involved there as well.

“Two of Julie’s sons have recently been diagnosed with autism and would be interested in attending the club in the future.

“And my mum has a friend whose daughter benefits from the services the charity offers, so we all have a strong interest in it.

“Over the years, however, cutbacks have led to it struggling to keep going with all the things it does, so we decided to start some fundraising. Taking part in the

Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run is one of the challenges we have decided to do in a bid to raise £5,000.”

She admitted that, of the group, she is very much the novice when it comes to running.

“My mum has taken part in a few 10km races in different parts of Scotland while Joanne and Julie have done a fair bit as well.

“But it will certainly be a challenge for me as I am not a runner. Julie initially suggested we should all do the half marathon, but I thought that was a bit much for my first event.

“So, me and my mum will do the 10km and the others will do the half marathon.”

Training is under way but Ms Jamieson admits there is still a “bit of work” to be done.

“I wouldn’t say that I’ve been totally bitten by the running bug just yet, but it’s definitely getting easier. I have to keep going as I can’t get beaten by my mum.”

Ms Jamieson trains on her own in Lerwick during the week but sometimes joins her mum for a run in Whalsay at weekends.

Although the island extends to only eight square miles in area, it enjoys a relatively buoyant running scene.

“The loop around the island is exactly 10km so that’s quite handy. There’s a few fun runs organised around it and quite a lot of people get together to run.

“I think there’s a couple of other women from Whalsay planning to take part in the Great Aberdeen Run.

“We chose to do it because it’s one of biggest events nearest to Shetland and I think it’s relatively flat in Aberdeen, which is good. It should be inspiring running with so many other people.”