Bumper figures for Loganair

Loganair has announced bumper passenger figures to and from Sumburgh ahead of its solo venture in September.

According to the airline almost 20,000 passengers flew with Loganair last month, which was a 17 per cent increase on the same month last year.

It follows a 14 per cent growth in June.

As of 1st of September Loganair will go it alone, and will operate services to Aberdeen, Bergen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Kirkwall under its own brand, following the closure of its franchise arrangement with Flybe.

Loganair said passenger numbers to Aberdeen increased by 14 per cent thanks to a fifth daily flight, and the increase on the route has encouraged Loganair to re-introduce the larger 50-seater Saab 2000 aircraft on the majority of Aberdeen flights from 4th of September.

The bigger aircraft has also been used on more Glasgow-Sumburgh services this year and passenger numbers on that link grew by 25 per cent in July.

Loganair said its seasonal service to Bergen recorded 88 per cent growth in passenger numbers in July versus last year, with increased flights this summer.

Across its network, July saw Loganair carry over 80,000 passengers in a month for the first time, with customer numbers increasing by 18 per cent versus July 2016.

Commenting on the numbers, Loganair’s managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: “Our July passenger figures are a clear sign that our efforts to provide more seats, more flights and more low fares than ever before have been well received by customers.

“We’re certainly seeing a strong ‘staycation’ effect this year with a boom in UK domestic tourism together with more overseas visitors taking advantage of exchange rates to enjoy a break in Shetland. We have every confidence of continuing this growth in future as our customers enjoy Loganair’s free checked baggage allowance, no credit card surcharges, complimentary in-flight refreshments and many other benefits from 1st of September.”

Meanwhile, Loganair has today revealed its new look – with tartan tails for its aircraft and tartan uniforms for staff.