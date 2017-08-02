2nd August 2017

Shetland sees more sunshine than Cornwall in sunny July

Warm weather in the isles last month saw Shetland having more sunshine than Cornwall.

According to the Met Office this is only the eigth time this happened since records began in 1929.

Shetland had 192.9 hours of sunshine, while the popular English holiday spot had 153.5 hours.

Weather experts say early figures suggest July has been a wet month for the UK, with 22 per cent more rainfall than the July average.

Northern Ireland was the region with the most rainfall with 113.1mm – 39 per cent above its monthly average.

Climate scientist Mike Kendon said: “Overall it hasn’t been a remarkable month for weather, however when you look more locally there have been some significant events. It is uncommon for Shetland to experience more sunshine hours than Cornwall at this time of year. There is also a notable gradient between a cooler, sunnier and slightly drier than average north-west and a wetter, dull and warmer than average south-east.

“Some of these statistics can be linked directly to a few significant weather events, with spells of thunderstorms bringing the majority of the month’s rainfall to some areas. The presence of low pressure systems moving slowly over the UK at times have also influenced the temperatures and amount of sunshine hours.”

