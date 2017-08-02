3rd August 2017

Shop owner says Lerwick Shopping Week ‘buzz’ has got tills ringing

Town centre representatives were talking up a buzz around Commercial Street, as Lerwick Shopping Week got into full swing.

Shops and businesses in search of the sound of ringing tills and rapid-rising footfall opened their doors wide – although it may be said that might have been as much due to the burst of summer sunshine as the desire to entice the passing trade over the threshold.

Peter Wood held a free workshop at High Level Music on Wednesday for Shopping Week with a variety of players and a variety of instruments. Back row (from left): Tabitha Johnson, Jack Wilson, Andy Kain, Peter Wood, Bob English and Lynda Blackwood. Front: Daisy Anderson and Lulu Johnson. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The Camera Centre’s Ben Mullay, a Living Lerwick director, insisted the event had been well worthwhile.

“It’s been excellent. We’ve been busy all week and there have been obvious signs of a steady footfall. The place has been really busy,” he said.

“There’s been a great buzz going around on social networking sites.

“I think if we compare it with last year it’s multiplied again.

“There have been a lot of businesses coming on board, and showing off their businesses in a great light.”

Mr Mullay said he hoped the extra buzz around the town would result in cash registers ringing out throughout the street.

But he added that it might raise awareness of certain shops among people, who – even if they walked on by this week – might return to spend time and money there in the days to come.

“I think it would be fitting if the businesses were rewarded for all the efforts they have put in,” he said.

Helping the process, of course, has been the regular visits from cruise ships, which have spilled out their passengers to spend time in the town centre.

“It all helps,” Mr Mullay added. “I think it’s great to see the town centre buzzing with folk sitting on benches. The street looks brilliant.”

Among the events taking place were:

• Competitions for kids at the Queen’s and Grand hotels.
• As part of the ongoing event, Aurora Jewellery plan to carry out a lucky dip tomorrow in aid of local charity Dogs Against Drugs.
• Loose Ends are today providing a Fair Isle knitting workshop for beginners.
• The Peerie Shop cafe is due to hold a tapas, with cocktails and “mocktails” also on offer – as well as a live music night tonight.
• The Shetland Times Bookshop has been running an I spy competition for children.
• The Camera Centre offered a range of different activities, including Q&A sessions where advice was given on taking better photos.
• Newly-opened Island Larder on Commercial Street plans to hold two chocolate workshops today.
• The LHD shop ran a t-shirt design and print, giving children the chance to make and print their very own design on a t-shirt.
• Klaize and the Hub had live models in the shop window – which may have offered a somewhat startling experience for any unwary onlookers.

