LISTEN: Comedian Marjolein is new host of The Shetland Times podcast

Isles comedian and BBC Social star Marjolein Robertson says she’s excited to be taking over the reins of The Shetland Times podcast.

Speaking ahead of a month-long stint at the renowned Edinburgh Fringe festival, Robertson is keen to uncover local stories, arts, music, politics and sport, as well as tales from folk outwith the isles.

Her maiden podcast, released this week, is with top comedian Phill Jupitus and was recorded prior to his lauded part-poetry Mareel gig last month.

Robertson and The Never Mind The Buzzcocks mainstay discuss all manner of capers, from drinking seawater, shearing sheep and a large, yet friendly seal which shares the waters around North Ness.

“I love people and I love talking to people,” said Robertson.

“I’m just really interested in people’s stories,” from settlers in Shetland and their perception of the isles, to native Shetlanders and folk now living further away.

During a frantic four weeks in the capital, Robertson will be catching up with actor Joe Christie who is performing in the musical Company performed by the Edinburgh University Savoy Opera Group, as well as Hjaltibonhoga.

“I would love people to come and share stories,” she said.

“I think it’s really exciting to hear that personal touch.”

As a born-and-bred Shetlander Robertson said the podcast is also giving her the chance to learn not just about other folk, but her home too.

“It’s really interesting because there’s so much to Shetland and different communities in Shetland,” said Robertson, noting a conversation with her dad Frank about crofting life before the oil boom when she was testing out her microphone.

“He used dialect words I’ve never heard him say before.”

• For more on Marjolein’s Edinburgh run see this week’s Shetland Times.