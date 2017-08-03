3rd August 2017

LISTEN: Comedian Marjolein is new host of The Shetland Times podcast

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Isles comedian and BBC Social star Marjolein Robertson says she’s excited to be taking over the reins of The Shetland Times podcast.

Speaking ahead of a month-long stint at the renowned Edinburgh Fringe festival, Robertson is keen to uncover local stories, arts, music, politics and sport, as well as tales from folk outwith the isles.

Her maiden podcast, released this week, is with top comedian Phill Jupitus and was recorded prior to his lauded part-poetry Mareel gig last month.

Robertson and The Never Mind The Buzzcocks mainstay discuss all manner of capers, from drinking seawater, shearing sheep and a large, yet friendly seal which shares the waters around North Ness.

“I love people and I love talking to people,” said Robertson.

 “I’m just really interested in people’s stories,” from settlers in Shetland and their perception of the isles, to native Shetlanders and folk now living further away.

During a frantic four weeks in the capital, Robertson will be catching up with actor Joe Christie who is performing in the musical Company performed by the Edinburgh University Savoy Opera Group, as well as Hjaltibonhoga.

“I would love people to come and share stories,” she said.

“I think it’s really exciting to hear that personal touch.”

As a born-and-bred Shetlander Robertson said the podcast is also giving her the chance to learn not just about other folk, but her home too.

“It’s really interesting because there’s so much to Shetland and different communities in Shetland,” said Robertson, noting a conversation with her dad Frank about crofting life before the oil boom when she was testing out her microphone.

“He used dialect words I’ve never heard him say before.”

• For more on Marjolein’s Edinburgh run see this week’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
Marjolein Robertson
Phill Jupitus

More articles about Marjolein Robertson and Phill Jupitus

Jupitus delights Mareel audience … and a wedding besides
Jupitus delights Mareel audience … and a wedding besides
24/07/2017
PODCAST: Marjolein Robertson – Taking over the Mantle
PODCAST: Marjolein Robertson – Taking over the Mantle
13/07/2017
PODCAST: Shetland comedian Marjolein Robertson
PODCAST: Shetland comedian Marjolein Robertson
18/05/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top