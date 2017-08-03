Sex offender placed under supervision

A 20-year-old man who admitted carrying out a sexual assault on an underage girl has been placed under supervision for two years.

Asa Tulloch, of St Olaf Street, Lerwick admitted the offence during an earlier court appearance. His sentence was deferred at the time for background reports to be compiled.

The offence is said to have taken place at a play park and a multi-court between 1st June 2012 and 31st August 2013. Tulloch would have been aged either 15 or 16 and the complainer either nine or ten.

The charge against Tulloch states that he touched the girl’s genitals through her clothing, kissed her on the cheek and placed her hand down his trousers.

At Lerwick Sheriff Court this morning defence agent Tommy Allan referred to the background reports, which noted that Tulloch suffers from Fragile X Syndrome – a condition which causes learning disabilities and cognitive impairment.

Mr Allan said that Tulloch had a “level of need” which led him to argue for his client to be “dealt with by way of a community payback order”.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Tulloch that the charge against him was “a very serious offence”.

“They are charges for which the court could impose a custodial sentence,” he said, before adding: “But, in my view, it’s more important for society and for yourself that you have some guidance and support.”

Tulloch was put under the supervision of social workers for two years and was placed on the sex offenders’ register for the same length of time.

He was also warned that the option of custody remained open should he fail to co-operate with social workers.