3rd August 2017

Town hall time capsule is replaced

A time capsule taken from the town hall walls has been replaced.

The move has been made as conservation works at the building near completion.

The council says the capsule, which was placed in 1997, was removed last December. But with conservation works at the building now nearing completion, new items have been added and the box put back out of view.

The box was originally installed in the wall above the three-panel oriel window in the main hall.

It contains a selection of items wrapped in protective foil packaging.

Records indicate it contains a Town Hall guide book, published in 1984, plus letters, coins and a selection of audio tapes and CDs, with a cassette and CD player also included.

New items added include the latest guidebook on the town hall and a letter from convener, Malcolm Bell, outlining the recent work which has been done.
The stone panel above the oriel window bears the “THC” inscription of the Town Hall Company which was the company set up in 1880 to raise £4,000 to build the Town Hall.

The building was formally opened in July 1883 although the stained glass, fireplaces and paintings weren’t added for another year.

In the latest letter Mr Bell says: “This building is rooted in the community and belongs to the people of Shetland. These works aim to preserve the town hall for generations to come. I hope it will be many years before this time capsule has to be removed again but whenever it is removed, I hope it finds Shetland still a forward looking, outward facing community which prides itself on being the place of choice to live, work and do business.”

