4th August 2017

Lerwick Port Authority projects up for national awards

Lerwick Port Authority projects up for national awards
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Two projects overseen by Lerwick Port Authority are up for national awards including “the Greatest Contribution to Scotland.”

Lerwick Harbour’s Mair’s Pier joins Dales Voe south quay in the shortlist for prizes at this year’s Saltire Civil Engineering Awards, supported by the Institution of Civil Engineers.

Judges are touring the country over the summer to decide which projects are most deserving of recognition at a ceremony at the National Museum for Scotland in Edinburgh on 24th October 2017.

The £16.5 million Mair’s Pier was finished in November 2016 after two years of work. It was the largest single capital marine project in the 140-year history of Lerwick Harbour Trust and its successor Lerwick Port Authority.

The 804-metre L-shaped jetty allows for deeper berthing and plenty of space for the fishing fleet and oil-related work.

Arch Henderson LLP, which has an office in Lerwick, was the main consultant while Tulloch Developments Ltd of Lerwick was the main engineering contractor.

The quay at Dales Voe was lengthened from 55m to 130m to help the the offshore oil and gas industry. It is the closest landfall for the offshore industry in the northern North Sea.

Shetland’s awards nominees will compete with a total of 12 other projects from across the country. The Forth Road Bridge was the big winner at last year’s event.

Tags:
Awards
civil engineering
Dales Voe
Lerwick Port Authority
Mair's Pier
Saltire
Saltire Civil Engineering Awards
Tulloch

More articles about Awards, civil engineering, Dales Voe, Lerwick Port Authority, Mair's Pier, Saltire, Saltire Civil Engineering Awards and Tulloch

Gair is new chairman of Lerwick Port Authority
Gair is new chairman of Lerwick Port Authority
18/07/2017
WATCH: Multi-million-pound Mair’s Pier officially opens
WATCH: Multi-million-pound Mair’s Pier officially opens
12/07/2017
Bravery awards for Lerwick harbour rescue
Bravery awards for Lerwick harbour rescue
10/07/2017
Mair’s Pier to welcome first cruise ship
Mair’s Pier to welcome first cruise ship
11/06/2017
Decommissioning project could create 35 jobs
Decommissioning project could create 35 jobs
03/06/2017
Lerwick Port Authority predicts record-breaking cruise season
Lerwick Port Authority predicts record-breaking cruise season
12/04/2017

About Andrew McQuarrie

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top