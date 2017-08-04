Lerwick Port Authority projects up for national awards

Two projects overseen by Lerwick Port Authority are up for national awards including “the Greatest Contribution to Scotland.”

Lerwick Harbour’s Mair’s Pier joins Dales Voe south quay in the shortlist for prizes at this year’s Saltire Civil Engineering Awards, supported by the Institution of Civil Engineers.

Judges are touring the country over the summer to decide which projects are most deserving of recognition at a ceremony at the National Museum for Scotland in Edinburgh on 24th October 2017.

The £16.5 million Mair’s Pier was finished in November 2016 after two years of work. It was the largest single capital marine project in the 140-year history of Lerwick Harbour Trust and its successor Lerwick Port Authority.

The 804-metre L-shaped jetty allows for deeper berthing and plenty of space for the fishing fleet and oil-related work.

Arch Henderson LLP, which has an office in Lerwick, was the main consultant while Tulloch Developments Ltd of Lerwick was the main engineering contractor.

The quay at Dales Voe was lengthened from 55m to 130m to help the the offshore oil and gas industry. It is the closest landfall for the offshore industry in the northern North Sea.

Shetland’s awards nominees will compete with a total of 12 other projects from across the country. The Forth Road Bridge was the big winner at last year’s event.