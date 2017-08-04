Row over local produce, Ageing health workforce, and a busy day at Whalsay regatta
• Claim made public bodies should be duty-bound to buy local produce
• NHS chief aware of risk surrounding ageing workforce
• Town centre representatives talk-up buzz around Shopping Week
• Street art youngsters inspired by Vikings create Sandveien mural
• Report calls for broadband customers with slow speeds to be paid compensation
• Slide in harbour activity as passenger numbers fall
• Read our coverage on Fiddle Frenzy
• See eight pages of Landwise
• Full coverage of inter county
More shoddy journalism by the Shetland Times,Remember there are 2 sides to every story and as always you have never tried to get the other side regarding the supply off goods to the local council.The SLMG are having a meeting on the 10th August and i personally cant wait for this meeting so we can discuss it as adults instead of the usual scaremongering tactics of the SLMG.
I also hope you will have a journalist there to report accurately what is spoken about.