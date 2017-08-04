Row over local produce, Ageing health workforce, and a busy day at Whalsay regatta

• Claim made public bodies should be duty-bound to buy local produce

• NHS chief aware of risk surrounding ageing workforce

• Town centre representatives talk-up buzz around Shopping Week

• Street art youngsters inspired by Vikings create Sandveien mural

• Report calls for broadband customers with slow speeds to be paid compensation

• Slide in harbour activity as passenger numbers fall

• Read our coverage on Fiddle Frenzy

• See eight pages of Landwise

• Full coverage of inter county