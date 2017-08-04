4th August 2017

Row over local produce, Ageing health workforce, and a busy day at Whalsay regatta

• Claim made public bodies should be duty-bound to buy local produce

• NHS chief aware of risk surrounding ageing workforce

• Town centre representatives talk-up buzz around Shopping Week

• Street art youngsters inspired by Vikings create Sandveien mural

• Report calls for broadband customers with slow speeds to be paid compensation

• Slide in harbour activity as passenger numbers fall

• Read our coverage on Fiddle Frenzy

• See eight pages of Landwise

• Full coverage of inter county

One comment

  1. Michael Grant

    More shoddy journalism by the Shetland Times,Remember there are 2 sides to every story and as always you have never tried to get the other side regarding the supply off goods to the local council.The SLMG are having a meeting on the 10th August and i personally cant wait for this meeting so we can discuss it as adults instead of the usual scaremongering tactics of the SLMG.

    I also hope you will have a journalist there to report accurately what is spoken about.

    Reply

