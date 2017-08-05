5th August 2017

Road closed between Voe and Brae following two-vehicle collision

, by , in News, ST Online

 

Police have closed the road between Voe and Brae following a two-vehicle collision in the early hours of this morning.

Firefigthers were also called to scene as well as ambulance crew.

A fire service spokesman said they received the call at about 2.45am and three fire engines attended the incident south of Voe.

The fire service said three adults and a child were released by firefighters at the scene.

The A970 between Voe and Brae has been closed off and a diversion is in place through Mossbank.

Police said the road will be closed until further notice.

 

 

Tags:
Brae
Fire Service
Voe

More articles about Brae, Fire Service and Voe

Nelson remanded in custody after drugs charges
Nelson remanded in custody after drugs charges
19/06/2017
WATCH: Tories are the only party supporting unionist values, candidate says
WATCH: Tories are the only party supporting unionist values, candidate says
02/06/2017
WATCH: John Duncan leads guizers for final Up-Helly-A’ of 2017
WATCH: John Duncan leads guizers for final Up-Helly-A’ of 2017
17/03/2017
“Once in a generation” opportunity to boost mobile phone coverage
“Once in a generation” opportunity to boost mobile phone coverage
03/02/2017
Fresh concerns over ‘centralisation’ of fire control room
Fresh concerns over ‘centralisation’ of fire control room
09/01/2017
Fireman Jim to hang up his uniform after more than 40 years of service
Fireman Jim to hang up his uniform after more than 40 years of service
25/11/2016
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top