Road closed between Voe and Brae following two-vehicle collision

Police have closed the road between Voe and Brae following a two-vehicle collision in the early hours of this morning.

Firefigthers were also called to scene as well as ambulance crew.

A fire service spokesman said they received the call at about 2.45am and three fire engines attended the incident south of Voe.

The fire service said three adults and a child were released by firefighters at the scene.

The A970 between Voe and Brae has been closed off and a diversion is in place through Mossbank.

Police said the road will be closed until further notice.