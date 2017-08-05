WATCH: Wellies at the ready for Voe Show

Yellow wellies were out in force for a fun-packed, yet rain-drenched Voe Show today.

Days after the Met Office said Shetland had been sunnier than Cornwall, the more familiar weather was back.

Though the sheep and cattle didn’t seem to mind the showers, nor did the visitors who wrapped up and pulled on the walking boots.

An impressive array of entries from food to knitwear, jams and cakes lined the tents and halls.

A personal favourite was in the vegetable shed, where a penguin had been expertly fashioned out of an aubergine.

Eleven-year-old Tom Nicolson’s Trowie home, complete with a miniature copy of i’i and wool for bellowing smoke from the chimney, was a real treat.

The imaginative piece won the reserve non livestock champion category.

Meanwhile it was success for Angela Thomson and her fine horse – winning overall livestock champion on the day.

As the sausages sizzled at the barbecue, a cracking line-up of local musicians entertained the punters including Arthur Nicholson and Vair.

Bairns could also enjoy a coconut shy as well as bowling and the hook-a-duck prizes too.

Tea flowed and fancies and sandwiches were enjoyed away from the drizzle.

In Voe Hall striking black and white photography graced the walls and intricate, mind-boggling lace shawls were proudly on display.

And for a good laugh and a bit of sunshine, The Delting Jarl’s Squad sprung into voice singing Neil Diamond’s classic Sweet Caroline, with axes aloft, and plenty of cheering.

Voe and District Agricultural Society chairman Martin Peterson said there had been a good turn-out despite the weather.

“There’s a lovely show of stuff,” he said.

“Sheep entries are up considerably; up 30 pens from last year. It’s been a nice growing summer, there’s some nice growing produce and the flowers are looking nice.”

“There’s some phenomenally sized onions in there,” he said, looking to the vegetable hut.

And they didn’t disappoint, catching the eye of Shetland MSP Tavish Scott, who was enjoying a portion of Cullen skink.

Mr Peterson said the weather had been fine earlier in the week when the tents went up.

“On Thursday somebody turned the tap on and forget to turn it off,” he smiled.

“Unfortunately you just have to roll with it and make the best of it. It’s Shetland after all.”

He paid tribute to the committee members and everyone who had helped with the event. Young and old had been involved in the preparations. Last year Robbie Couper had helped out at the age of 91.

This year youngsters as young as 10 had given a hand.

“That’s the future of the show, and we have to keep these guys interested,” Mr Peterson said.

• More in next week’s Shetland Times.