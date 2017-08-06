Police find body in search for missing man Arnold Mouat

Police say they have found the body believed to be of missing man Arnold Mouat – who is originally from Shetland.

Mr Mouat, 64, was last seen at an address in Panbrae Road, Bo’ness on 6th July.

Police confirmed that at 2.45pm yesterday the body of a man was recovered from an address on the same road.

A police spokesman said while the body has not been formerly identified, officers believe it is Mr Mouat, who was reported missing on 7th of July.

Police searches were carried out in the area, as well as members of the public helping in the search for Mr Mouat.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained, however the circumstances are not beleived to be suspicious,” police said.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Superintendent Martin Fotheringham, said: “This is a tragic set of circumstances and our thoughts and sympathies are with the Mouat family as they come to terms with their loss.

“Following a review of our response to this incident, Police Scotland has referred this matter to the police investigations and review commissioner.

“We will provide them with all the necessary assistance and support they require during their investigation.”

“I would like to thank those members of the public and media who responded to our appeal for information, in particular those who assisted with searching for Mr Mouat.

“We are continuing to support Mr Mouat’s family with dedicated family liaison officers and will continue to offer any assistance we can throughout this difficult time.”